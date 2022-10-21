RE:Verse Release Date: When is Resident Evil RE:Verse Coming Out?

Resident Evil RE:Verse is indeed still coming. Here is when the Resident Evil RE:Verse Release Date is going to be.

Resident Evil RE:Verse Release Date: October 28, 2022

Resident Evil RE:Verse is coming out on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Stadia on October 28, 2022. Players who already own Resident Evil Village will get a copy of this game upon launch. Any future purchase of Resident Evil Village will also include this game. Additionally, those who already own Resident Evil Village can participate in this game’s Early Access period, which contains cross-play. The Early Access period will begin on October 23, 2022, at 7:00 PM PDT and end on October 25, 2022, at 11:00 PM PDT.

Originally meant to come out alongside Resident Evil Village in May last year, the online asymmetrical multiplayer game set in the Resident Evil universe was delayed multiple times, until Capcom revealed during the Capcom Showcase for Resident Evil Village that the game is, in fact, still in active development. Capcom didn’t stop there, though. Capcom also revealed that the game will finally come out this October, set to come out alongside the release of Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition, alongside the new Resident Evil Village DLC content. This confirms earlier reports that the online multiplayer game might be coming out this year, after multiple delays.

RE:Verse is an asymmetric online multiplayer game where players either take control of one of Resident Evil’s iconic heroes or one of its iconic villains, with the objective of beating the other team for each round. It’s like Dead by Daylight but with less inspired gameplay – which makes this game redundant because all your favorite Resident Evil heroes and heroines are already in Dead by Daylight, anyway.