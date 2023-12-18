The Reacher actor opens up about stealing for the second season.

Star Alan Ritchson, who plays the title character, Jack Reacher, revealed that he stole a bodyguard for Reacher Season 2. Well, kind of.

All of this came to light in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Alan Ritchson gets real about the stolen body double for Reacher Season 2

When asked about what he was excited to show the audience in the upcoming season, he had a lot to say.

“Having seen season one, there are a lot of choices that we were able to massage going into season two; things we learned from watching season one,” the actor said.

Then, he breaks down the truth about his ‘stolen' stunt double, Ryan.

“A good example we made was that I brought in a new stunt double to join our team, Ryan Tarran, who is one of the best. And I stole him from some of the best actors out there; I hope they're mad about it.”

He added, “I hope they feel a sense of loss and regret and shame for letting him go. But he stepped up the action that I've got — the specificity, the cleanliness of the fights — to a degree that doesn't even compare to season one. And I think refining things in that way, in all departments in little ways, has really helped make a really solid show. But thematically, the stakes are higher.”

The star also revealed what to expect in the new episodes.

“Bad Luck and Trouble the book, for those who haven't read, is where Reacher is reuniting with his old 110th, and this is a special investigators unit that he assembled by hand in the military. They're the best of the best, and as they go missing, they reassemble to try to figure out who is trying to take down the old guard. That feeling of being around family and working with family, it raises the stakes in a way that we wouldn't really see in Margrave in season one. So, I think people have a lot to look forward to,” he said.

Check out Alan Ritchson in Reacher Season 2, which is streaming now on Prime Video.