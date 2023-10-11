Dolly Parton shares how her preacher grandfather used to treat her for simply dressing up.

In an interview with The Guardian, the renowned “Jolene” songstress, recently opened up about the inspiration behind her iconic look. She revealed that her over-the-top look was influenced by a local woman known as the ‘town tramp.' She allegedly wore high heels, tight skirts, and a bold sense of style. Complete with bright red lipstick and long red fingernails.

Parton recalled, “People would say, ‘She ain't nothing but trash,' ‘Well, that's what I'm gonna be when I grow up.'”

Interestingly, it turns out that Dolly Parton‘s preacher grandfather was among those who disapproved of her fashion choices. And sadly, even resorted to physical discipline. Despite the punishment, Parton was resolute in her self-expression. “I'm very sensitive, I didn't like being disciplined – it hurt my feelings so bad to be scolded or whipped or whatever. But sometimes there's just that part of you that's willing, if you want something bad enough, to go for it.”

Parton also revealed that her family and community may have seen the “town tramp” as “trash,” Parton viewed her as an escape from the traditional roles expected of women. This is particularly true in her Tennessee town which only sees women as homemakers and child-rearers.

As her career flourished, her fashion choices evolved. Eventually, she embraced bigger hair and more rhinestones on her dresses.

Dolly Parton's harsh discipline from grandfather is long gone. Instead, replaced with a steadfast outlook in her self-expression. “I've always been true to myself,” she affirmed, emphasizing that her unique style was rooted in a genuine self-belief.

Parton's upcoming book on October 17 “Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones,” will discuss her life and career through the lens of clothing and costumes.