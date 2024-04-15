It sounds like a (hopefully) wickedly funny and sick Ready or Not 2 might be on the verge of getting made. And the filmmakers are pretty stoked about the new script.
Entertainment Weekly spoke with Radio Silence's filmmakers, Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, and they seem optimistic that the new film will be made. They've been working on it since 2019.
Regarding its progress, there seem to be some loose ends to tie up, but it's moving along.
“It's getting figured out,” Gillett said. “That's what we'll say: Ready or Not 2 is getting figured out. What we can say is that there is a script that is an absolute f—–g banger of a sequel. And however it gets made, and in whatever capacity we are helping get it made, we are so excited that it's happening. That movie is truly the love of our creative lives in a lot of ways.”
About Ready or Not
The first film debuted in theaters on August 21, 2019. The premise focused on Grace Le Domas (Samara Weaving), who is a new bride who married her perfect partner. Unfortunately, she becomes a target for her in-laws and spirals into a hunting game ritual that's more twisted than ever.
InSneider first reported that the filmmakers initially found it difficult to develop solid ideas for the second installment.
“I don't think we knew after making it that there would be so much story left to tell,” Gillett admitted. “We're so proud of what that first movie is, we're so proud of what the sequel is. We're just really excited, and fingers crossed that it gets made.”
The first movie received critical praise. On Rotten Tomatoes, it received an 89% Tomatometer rating and a 78% Audience Score. It brought in $28.7M gross in the U.S. and $57M globally. This was all against a $6M budget — so that's a bloody good return.
Along with Weaving, the first movie stars Adam Brody, Mark O'Brien, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell, and Melanie Scrofano.
“There's little nuance in Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett's horror-comedy take on class warfare, but it's Weaving's touch of pure anger that makes it feel like more than just your average shlocky gorefest,” Clarisse Loughrey, from Independent UK, says of the film, giving it four stars.
The trailer gives you all the good feels at the beginning but then quickly leads into something much darker. It's revealed that it's a hide-and-seek game — but a bit different. It's revealed she has to stay hidden until dawn, as you see the family members with axes and other weapons. It's indicated that if they don't find her and perform the ritual — they're all dead.
If Ready or Not 2 gets made, it doesn't have a release date. There's no indication of any timeline at all. I guess we'll all have to be ready—or not—whether it comes out soon.