Nearly a half-decade after the first film, it appears Ready or Not 2 is coming. The Samara Weaving-led Radio Silence film was a big box office hit. However, the directing duo of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett don't appear to be returning in a disappointing twist.
Jeff Snedier of The InSneider is reporting that Ready or Not 2 is coming. Weaving is coming back to reprise her role from the first film. However, Radio Silence will be replaced. Sneider reports that Adam Robitel is in talks to direct the sequel
Robitel is known for directing Insidious: The Last Key and the Escape Room franchise. He directed both Escape Room films in 2019 and 2021. The first was a box office hit, grossing over $150 million at the box office.
Ready or Not was a comedy horror film written by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy. The film starred Samara Weaving as a young bride who is indoctrinated into a new film. The wealthy family has a ritual that requires them to play a game on the night of the wedding.
In the case of Grace (Weaving), she gets a deadly game of hide and seek. Adam Brody, Mark O'Brien, Elyse Levesque, Andie MacDowell, and Henry Czerny also starred in the film.
Ready or Not grossed over $57 million at the box office against a $6 million budget.
What Radio Silence's absence could mean
Not having Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett is surely a big blow. Ready or Not helped put them on the map before they took over the Scream franchise for two installments.
Adam Robitel taking over the reins for Ready or Not 2 is an interesting move. If Busick and Murphy return to write the script, it could feature the same tone that Radio Silence's film had. But the duo had a certain flare that is hard to recapture. Robitel will have to do his best to retain the magic Radio Silence had in the first film.
Their two Scream films were both financial successes. Scream 6 made nearly $169 million at the box office in 2023. However, they left the franchise and won't be directing the seventh installment. Christopher Landon was set to direct the film before ultimately dropping out.
Radio Silence's Scream films introduced a new cast to lead the franchise. Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding were positioned as the new face of the series. However, Barrera was fired from the seventh film before Ortega dropped out as well.
Guy Busick once again teamed with Radio Silence's Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett for a new horror film, Abigail. This project was a loose remake of the Universal Classic Monsters film Dracula's Daughter.
Former Scream star Melissa Barrera stars in Abigail. The film follows a group of kidnappers who capture the daughter of a Russian crime boss. However, this girl is more than meets the eye and the kidnappers are in for more than they signed up for. Dan Stevens Kathryn Newton, Giancarlo Esposito, Matthew Goode, and Alisha Weir also star in the film.