Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly in the final stages of securing a deal for the talented Espanyol striker Joselu.

The club is diligently working on the remaining crucial aspects to finalize the transfer within the next few days, per Fabrizio Romano. Sources close to the negotiations suggest that Real Madrid holds the power to make the deal happen, with all conditions favoring their side.

The personal terms between the player and the club have already been agreed upon, paving the way for the highly anticipated move. Joselu, who has long dreamt of donning the famous white jersey, is eagerly awaiting confirmation from Real Madrid.

Joselu's potential arrival at Real Madrid is seen as a significant boost to the club's attacking prowess, especially after Karim Benzema's departure. The 32-year-old forward has been in sublime form for his current club, and his addition to the Real Madrid squad could provide a much-needed injection of goals. He scored 16 goals and provided two assists for Espanyol in 34 matches.

Joselu's versatility and clinical finishing have caught the attention of several top clubs across Europe. Real Madrid's pursuit of the striker highlights their determination to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season. With the departure of some key players, the Spanish giants are keen to fill the void and maintain their status as one of the continent's most formidable teams. They are currently also pursuing Tottenham striker Harry Kane.