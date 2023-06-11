Real Madrid are open to parting ways with midfielder Federico Valverde this summer. The Uruguay international is no longer the untouchable member of the squad that he was before.

According to the reports from El Nacional, Real Madrid will be open to listen to bids of around €80m for their midfielder. Valverde has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer.

It is reported that the Copa del Rey winners are not happy with Valverde's performances recently. Although the 24-year-old is determined to stay in the Spanish capital, a move elsewhere hasn't been ruled out. Los Blancos are ready to welcome Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham to the club. There are also reports of a potential reunion with Brahim Diaz after three years at AC Milan.

It shouldn't be ignored that the Whites already have some high-quality young midfielders at their disposal. Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni are set to carry the torch of Real Madrid's midfield after the eventual departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. With the competition for places getting bigger, it will be difficult to see Valverde getting constant minutes at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid haven't shied from giving Manchester United their best players in the past. In 2021, they sold Raphael Varane to the English club before selling Casemiro for a huge fee last summer. Both of those signings have improved the team and brought them to the Champions League next season. As much as United flourished with Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, and Christian Eriksen last season, they didn't have the depth to compete across all fronts. Hence, Valverde will provide them with a cover in the engine room.