Two former Champions League champions set up for a fantastic European battle! It’s time to check our Champions League odds series, starring our Real Madrid-Chelsea prediction and pick.

Chelsea, who have just sacked Graham Potter as manager and appointed Frank Lampard, have found wins hard to come by lately having failed to win any of their last four games. The Blues lost to Wolves and Aston Villa and got draws with Liverpool and Everton, but they failed to score in the last three matches.

Real Madrid is enjoying themselves of late. They have won four of their last six games and have netted 12 goals across their past three. Real is still up in contention for the Copa del Rey, beating Barcelona in the second leg and facing Osasuna in the finals.

Here are the Real Madrid-Chelsea soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Real Madrid-Chelsea Odds

Real Madrid FC: -165

Chelsea FC: +490

Draw: +290

Over 2.5 Goals: -112

Under 2.5 Goals: -108

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Chelsea

TV: CBS, SiriusXM FC, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW

Stream: DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Paramount+, ViX+,

Time: E3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Real Madrid Can Beat Chelsea

Last year, Los Blancos knocked Chelsea out of the Champions League with a 5-4 win on aggregate. This year, Real Madrid sits in second place in La Liga. Aside from the UCL, Real wishes to add another silverware to its trophy cabinet. The Vikings have already captured the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Championship trophies this season.

Real Madrid cruised past Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey semi-final after being down 1-0 in the first leg. However, Los Blancos was humbled by Villarreal in Spain’s La Liga. A Pau Torres own-goal was matched by Samuel Chukwueze’s goal but Vinicius Junior scored three minutes after the half-time whistle. However, Villarreal’s Jose Luis Morales equalized in the 70th minute and Chukwueze scored his second at the 80th mark.

Despite a recent defeat, the Whites will take huge amounts of confidence from that as they press ahead at the business end of the season. One of the standout performers lately was Eduardo Camavinga, who played as left-back. He could well start there again. The other notable choice made with recent lineups by Los Blancos is how Luka Modric has been utilized, where he is looked at as an important piece in this crucial tourney.

Regardless of how and who Carlo Ancelotti will put on the pitch, Los Blancos have one of the best players in the world in Karim Benzema. The 35-year-old striker is second in La Liga in goals scored (14) despite playing just 18 matches this season. Last week, he had two hat tricks in a span of four days – against Villareal on April 2 and against Barcelona on April 5. Ferland Mendy is out for this game while David Alaba is doubtful to make an appearance.

In addition, Real Madrid faces a Chelsea team that has struggled offensively recently. This bodes well for Real as they have been putting in 17.5 total shots, 10.1 successful dribbles, and 6.0 corners per game while possessing the ball at a 57.2% rate in eight games in the Champions League. Los Merengues looks to add to their 21-goal and 14-assist tally in the UCL.

Why Chelsea Can Beat Real Madrid

Chelsea is 11th in the Premier League. The Blues will host the Whites in the second leg on April 18 in London. Chelsea has been on a downward spiral in the Prem, which is far removed from their third-place finish in England last year. The replacements of Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter and the unproductive performances from the big-money blowout by Todd Boehly in the January transfer window have not seen progress as their football season comes to a close.

Chelsea’s entire season has been a laughing stock with their striker situation somewhat bonkers. They have also blanked in each of their last three matches. The Blues recently had a four-game unbeaten streak, including a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund to book their place in the semis.

Frank Lampard returning to the Chelsea managerial hot seat has been the big news of the week and with such a big game coming so early in his tenure, how he sets his team up is going to be extremely interesting. In Chelsea’s eight games in the UCL, they have put up 12 goals and tally 16.0 total shots, 5.2 corners, and 5.8 shots on target per game. Lampard will have to make some tactical changes to match or exceed these numbers, as Chelsea is also decent in the defensive end. The Blues also make 18.5 tackles, 9.9 interceptions, and 13.4 clearances while securing three clean sheets.

Thiago Silva, Armando Broja, and Cesar Azpilicueta are three notable names that will be missing owing to injuries, which could see Benoit Badiashile come into the starting XI. Another player who could get the nod for a start is Lampard’s previous golden boy – Mason Mount but he is currently on a doubtful status.

The Blues have the confidence of knowing they beat Real Madrid at the Bernabéu last year. In the second leg of last year’s Champions League quarterfinal, Chelsea went up 3-0 on Los Blancos and won 3-2. Among the goal scorers for the Blues was Mount. In addition, Chelsea has a proven goal scorer in Kai Havertz. The 23-year-old forward from Germany leads the team and ranks 25th in the league in goals with seven. He has 19 career goals in 85 career appearances with the Blues and 55 career goals in his senior career, stretching from his stint with Bayer Leverkusen.

Final Real Madrid-Chelsea Prediction & Pick

Real Madrid is not one club to be discounted in this match. They like to feed off the crowd in the Bernabeu, so this will likely be a high-scoring win for the hosts.

Final Real Madrid-Chelsea Prediction & Pick: Real Madrid (-165), Over 2.5 goals (-108)