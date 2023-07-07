Turkish sensation Arda Guler has officially signed for Real Madrid. The teenager signs from Fenerbahçe for a fee of €18m with add-ons, including a sell-on clause.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Guler was delighted with the move and is optimistic about his future with Real Madrid. He also shared an update on his status after securing the move. He said, “Many clubs wanted me but I decided to join Real Madrid. This is the biggest club in the world“.

“I won't leave on loan, this is not an option. I want to stay and play for Real Madrid and become a legend”.

The teenager also thanked Fenerbahçe on his Twitter account, saying, “It's hard to say goodbye, but I had to take this decision to make those who believe in me more proud, to give hope to everyone who is about to give up and to prove that Turkish youth can achieve anything they want.”

Guler has emerged as one of the hottest youngsters in the world after his evolution in Turkey. As he is dubbed the “Turkish Messi”, the teenager has shown flashes of the Argentine legend during his time with Fenerbahçe. He usually operates from the central midfield, but his incredible skills also allow him to play on the wing.

The 18-year-old has already tasted cup success in his career. He was recently the Turkish Cup winner with Fenerbahçe and was named ‘Man of the Match' in the final. Guler is the fifth addition for Real Madrid in this summer window after Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham and Joselu.