Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni has shared an update on his future in the Spanish capital. The French midfielder was signed by the La Liga giants last summer as a replacement for Casemiro, who left for Manchester United. However, he has not proven to be as effective as the Brazilian. Manager Carlo Ancelotti was concerned with his form in the second half of the season.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the French midfielder liked his report of “not for sale”, which the Italian journalist shared on his Twitter account. Tchouaméni still has five years left on his deal at Real Madrid. Hence, the Los Blancos could demand a lot of money for their midfielder. As the Copa del Rey winners are set to move past the era of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in the middle of the park, they would like to keep their young midfield spine. Hence, it is very unlikely that we see the Frenchman leave the club this summer.

The big factor in determining Tchouaméni's fate at Real Madrid will be the game time. Los Blancos have secured mega signings of Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham, respectively. With the signing of Arda Guler, they would have another option in midfield in Federico Valverde. With Modric and Kroos being squad rotational players throughout the season, it is interesting to see how much game time Tchouaméni gets. If he feels that he has fallen behind the pecking order, perhaps his mind could turn. For now, Real Madrid are happy with their French midfielder and want to build with him in the long term.