English midfielder Jude Bellingham signed for Real Madrid on a big-money move from Borussia Dortmund. Manager Carlo Ancelotti and President Florentino Perez liked the England International’s profile.

As Bellingham is taking the most significant step in his professional career, he still has much to learn. The former Borussia Dortmund man will have the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric to ease him into the squad and the new group of players. But now, the big question is how will Real Madrid get the best out of their big-money signing.

The first option could be a 4-3-3 formation with Modric and Eduardo Camawinga. The pair of Modric and Bellingham is as dynamic as it gets in the middle of the park. The England International could do all the ball progression, whereas Modric will work as a needle between the No. 6 and Bellingham.

Camawinga can be considered the perfect No.6 for this formation. Unfortunately, this formation will result in the sacrifice of Toni Kroos. Although the World Cup winner is still an excellent ball passer, he doesn’t have the same defensive work rate as before. Ancelotti would need to start either Modric or Kroos in midfield but understand that both cannot carry the Real Madrid midfield together anymore.

Secondly, he can also play in a 4-3-3 formation with Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni. As we have talked about the age of both Modric and Kroos, Real Madrid can enter next season with an entirely new midfield. Valverde has enjoyed a good season with the Los Blancos, being involved in goals regularly and starting as a right winger. However, the Uruguay international would like to return to the middle of the park.

Tchouameni, like Bellingham this year, was a massive signing for Real Madrid last summer. He was signed as a replacement for Casemiro, who left for Manchester United last summer. These three midfielders can be considered the starting hub of the club for the next generation. Who knows, the Real Madrid fans may have identified their midfield trio after Modric, Kroos, and Casemiro.