Real Madrid will make a bid this summer for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard. The French right-back has had a poor campaign this year for the Bavarians. Now, it looks like he is surplus to requirements.

According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky News reports, the 14-time Champions League winners will look at the possibility of getting Pavard this summer. Real Madrid are in need of a right-back this summer as they are aware of the injury issues of Lucas Vasquez and Dani Carvajal, respectively.

Initially, there were reports of Achraf Hakimi returning to Santiago Bernabeu. However, those rumours are still up in the air. As Real Madrid are going for Pavard, they would have to face competition from Liverpool. The Reds are also aware of the lack of competition on the right flank, which has halted the development of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Despite having a troublesome season, Los Blancos have shown complete faith in Carlo Ancelotti. The Whites could not defend their La Liga and Champions League crowns this season but won the Copa Del Rey for the first time since 2014.

President Florentino Perez has given complete backing to Ancelotti. Now, he would look to revamp his squad for next season. Real Madrid haven’t had bad signings from Bayern Munich as of late. In 2014, they signed Toni Kroos from the Bavarians, and he became the focal point of their midfield for the last decade. Then, they signed David Alaba in 2021, and a year later, Real Madrid won the La Liga and the Champions League. Will it be third time lucky? We shall wait and see.