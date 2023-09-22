Real Madrid has been hit with an injury concern as midfielder Jude Bellingham was forced to leave training early due to a stomach complaint, reported by GOAL. Doubts are rising about Bellingham's availability for the upcoming derby clash vs cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Bellingham, the highly-rated England international, has made an outstanding start to his Real Madrid career following his €103 million summer transfer from Borussia Dortmund. He has been a pivotal figure in the Blancos' midfield, contributing six goals and one assist in their 11 goals this season.

The potential absence of Bellingham due to an untimely ailment is a significant setback for manager Carlo Ancelotti as they prepare to face Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday. Losing a player of Bellingham's caliber could disrupt the team's balance and plans for the important derby.

Reports suggest that the 20-year-old midfielder was dealing with a stomach complaint during training, though it remains unclear whether the issue is related to illness or a muscular problem. Real Madrid's medical staff is reportedly optimistic that Bellingham will recover in time for the La Liga fixture this weekend.

Ancelotti is already contending with several key absences, including Dani Carvajal, Vinicius Junior, Arda Guler, Eder Militao, and Thibaut Courtois. Despite these challenges, the Italian manager has guided Real Madrid to five consecutive victories in La Liga, propelling them to the top of the table with a perfect record. Additionally, they secured a 1-0 win over Union Berlin in their opening fixture of the 2023-24 Champions League campaign.

Real Madrid will hope that Jude Bellingham's issue is minor, allowing him to feature in the highly anticipated Madrid derby, where they will look to maintain their strong start to the season and secure a vital victory against their city rivals.