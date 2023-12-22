Real Madrid's manager Carlo Ancelotti has backed Jude Bellingham, emphasizing that there is no problem with the midfielder's attitude

Real Madrid‘s seasoned manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has unequivocally backed Jude Bellingham, emphasizing that there is no problem with the midfielder's attitude, despite him receiving a yellow card for a display of dissent during the recent match against Alaves, reported by GOAL. Bellingham, who has been making significant waves in Spanish football, expressed his disappointment when the match officials refrained from issuing a caution to an opponent following what he perceived as a foul.

Ancelotti, renowned for his astute man-management, staunchly defended Bellingham's actions, highlighting that the midfielder's passion is an integral and thrilling aspect of his game. Addressing the media, Ancelotti stated, “He doesn’t have to change his attitude because that’s how he has scored 17 goals. He doesn’t have to change anything he does on the field because he’s making it spectacular.”

Beyond the yellow card incident, Bellingham's performances throughout the season have been nothing short of extraordinary, contributing a commendable 17 goals across various competitions. The 20-year-old English international has seamlessly embedded himself in the fabric of Real Madrid's midfield, becoming a linchpin in their tactical setup.

In addition to discussing Jude Bellingham's spirited play, Ancelotti provided an update on Rodrygo, the Brazilian forward who was compelled to exit the pitch due to fatigue during the hard-fought 1-0 victory over Alaves. Ancelotti conveyed, “Rodrygo is a little tired.”

What's next for Real Madrid?

With the Liga winter break in full swing, Real Madrid is afforded a crucial period of respite, enabling players to recover both physically and mentally before their next challenging encounter against Real Mallorca on January 3, 2024. The hiatus is instrumental for ensuring the squad's overall well-being and readiness for the demanding fixtures that lie ahead in the fiercely competitive Spanish league.