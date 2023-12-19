Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, found himself in the midst of a fan frenzy when he took a casual stroll through the city center with his mum

Real Madrid‘s midfield maestro, Jude Bellingham, found himself in the midst of a fan frenzy when he took a casual stroll through the city center with his mum, reported by GOAL. The English international, who made a high-profile move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid in the summer, is experiencing a meteoric rise to stardom in La Liga.

Bellingham, only 20 years old, has become the talk of the town, thanks to his remarkable performances on the pitch. His Monday outing turned into an impromptu meet-and-greet session as a mob of fans surrounded for a snapshot with the football sensation.

Jude Bellingham was mobbed by fans in the streets of Madrid 🤩🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿pic.twitter.com/hublTb3rT9 — LaLigaExtra (@LaLigaExtra) December 18, 2023

The midfielder's stats speak volumes about his impact on the pitch. Currently, he leads the La Liga scoring charts with an impressive 13 goals from just 15 matches, accompanied by two valuable assists. Bellingham has also left his mark in the Champions League, finding the net four times and contributing three assists.

What's next for Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid?

As Real Madrid gears up for their last clash of 2023 against Deportivo Alaves on December 21, Bellingham aims to extend his goal-scoring spree. The Spanish giants will then kick off the new year with a home match against Mallorca on January 4, and fans are eager to witness more magic from their young star.

Jude Bellingham's journey from the streets of Madrid to the summit of La Liga has captivated football enthusiasts, and his recent encounter with fans only underscores the impact he's had on the sport. Bellingham aims for La Liga glory with Barcelona and Geneva in his way.