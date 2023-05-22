Real Madrid has lodged a complaint with Spanish hate crime prosecutors following the racial abuse suffered by Vinícius Júnior during their match against Valencia, reported by ESPN. The incident occurred during Real Madrid’s 1-0 defeat at the Mestalla on Sunday, prompting a strong response from the club, LaLiga, and the Spanish football federation.

After Vinícius identified a fan in the crowd who racially abused him, the match was temporarily halted in the second half. The Brazil international, referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, and Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti held discussions before deciding to continue the game, with warnings issued to fans over the stadium’s public address system in accordance with UEFA’s anti-racism protocol.

Real Madrid released a statement expressing their firm condemnation of the events and characterizing them as a direct attack on the principles of social coexistence in a democratic state. The club has filed a hate crime complaint with the state prosecutor’s office, seeking an investigation into the incident and accountability for those involved.

Club president Florentino Pérez personally met with Vinícius to offer his support and inform him about the steps being taken to address the situation. Perez affirmed that the club will exhaust all avenues to combat this hateful behavior.

The president of the Spanish football federation, Luis Rubiales, acknowledged that Spain has a problem with racism and called for severe sanctions and punishment for those involved. Rubiales emphasized that racism extends beyond football and is an educational issue that stains the entire country.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas responded to Vinícius’ remarks, asserting that neither Spain nor LaLiga are racist. Tebas acknowledged that racist incidents have occurred this season and stated that LaLiga is relentless in identifying and reporting perpetrators to the relevant authorities.

The incident involving Vinícius has sparked a conversation about the broader issue of racism in Spanish football. As the football community rallies against racism, there is a collective call for stronger measures, education, and cultural change to eradicate this deeply ingrained problem.