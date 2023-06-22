The summer of 2023 was always going to be pivotal for Real Madrid. The Whites couldn’t defend their La Liga or Champions League crowns despite winning the Copa del Rey. This window has allowed Los Blancos to witness the change of the guard to a new generation.

As several senior players were running out of contract this summer, it was always going to be an uphill task for Real Madrid. Karim Benzema has left the club for Saudia Arabia, whereas Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio have secured departures from the Spanish capital.

However, according to MARCA, Los Blancos have always prioritized contract terminations before focusing on contract renewals. After the departure of Benzema, Asensio and Hazard, Real Madrid have announced a contract extension of Toni Kroos for one more year. With the World Cup winner staying at Santiago Bernabeu, the Copa del Rey holders will now focus on the extensions of Luka Modric, Nacho Fernandez, and Dani Ceballos.

Initially, there were reports of Modric following Benzema to Saudia Arabia. However, the Croatian icon snubbed those rumors and said he would stay in the Spanish capital. Modric wants to play at the highest level for one more year, regardless of his role under Carlo Ancelotti.

The negotiations with Ceballos and Nacho were more difficult than Modric. Both midfielders were considering leaving the club, especially after the arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. However, both couldn’t refuse the final offer from Real Madrid.

After their expected renewals, Ceballos and Nacho will likely face the same competition as last season. They will be backups to Eduardo Camawinga and Bellingham.