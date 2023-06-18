Real Madrid have finally completed the signing of Espanyol footballer Joselu on a loan deal until June 2024, as part of their busy summer transfer window campaign.

The striker will join the club for a loan fee of €500,000, and there is a non-mandatory buy option for €1.5 million. Joselu will also reduce his salary as part of the deal. These terms were finalized after Los Blancos were working on the final aspects with Espanyol after Joselu expressed the desire to don the blue, gold and white jerseys.

Joselu, 32, has been playing for Espanyol since 2021, and he scored 16 goals in 34 appearances for the club last season, playing a major role, despite the club's paltry eight-win, 13-loss and 17-draw record that led them to sitting at the 19th spot in La Liga.

Joselu's arrival at Real Madrid is a significant boost to the club's attacking prowess, especially after Karim Benzema's departure. The 32-year-old forward has been in sublime form for his current club, and his addition to the Real Madrid squad could provide a much-needed injection of goals.

Joselu's arrival is the first signing of the summer for Real Madrid, and it is a good start for manager Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian coach is looking to build a team that can challenge for the La Liga title and the Champions League next season. The team looks very promising with talents like Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde taking up key roles for the next season.

It's great to see one Real Madrid get depth this transfer window in the hopes of contending for Champions League silverware.