Real Madrid's midfield maestro, Federico Valverde, recently revealed that he came close to joining Arsenal before opting for the Spanish giants. The Uruguay midfielder, who has become one of the top players globally, winning prestigious titles with Real Madrid, could have had a different trajectory if he had chosen otherwise in 2016.

The 25-year-old Uruguayan was sought after by several top European clubs when he left Penarol. While he eventually selected Real Madrid, he disclosed, according to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, that Arsenal was also in the mix. This revelation sheds light on how close Valverde was to becoming a part of the Gunners' rich history of nurturing young talent during the Arsène Wenger era.

Valverde's case adds to the list of notable players on the cusp of joining Arsenal but eventually chose different paths. This list includes football luminaries like Cristiano Ronaldo, Yaya Touré, and even Lionel Messi, all of whom Arsenal came tantalizingly close to signing. Zlatan Ibrahimović's experience with the Gunners is another intriguing tale, as he famously rejected the idea of a trial and decided not to pursue a move to North London during Wenger's reign.

Valverde's revelation provides a fascinating glimpse into football transfers, where big names almost end up at different clubs, often shaping the destinies of players and the teams. As Valverde continues to thrive at Real Madrid, one can't help but wonder how different the football landscape might have been if he had chosen the Gunners instead. Such stories of “what could have been” serve as a reminder of the delicate dance of talent acquisition in the footballing world and the fine margins that determine a player's journey.