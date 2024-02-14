Real Madrid‘s Brahim Diaz stepped into the spotlight in the Champions League clash against RB Leipzig, delivering the winning goal as a replacement for the sidelined Jude Bellingham, reported by GOAL. Diaz, who found the net in the 48th minute with a brilliant solo effort, didn't miss the opportunity to praise his teammate, hailing Bellingham as a world-class player.

Speaking to Movistar after the match, Diaz expressed his fondness for Bellingham, saying, “I love [Bellingham]. From the first moment, we've got on really well. I'm helping him with his Spanish. He's a world-class player, I enjoy playing with him. Apart from the charisma he has, he's a great person.”

Despite missing key players like Bellingham and Antonio Rudiger, who is out due to injury, Diaz emphasized the team's resilience, highlighting Real Madrid's stature as a formidable force. He stated, “Despite the absences of Jude, who we missed, and of Rudiger, and all those players who are out injured for a long time, we keep showing that we're a great team, that we're Real Madrid.”

In a touching gesture, Brahim Diaz replicated Jude Bellingham's signature open-arm celebration after scoring. Bellingham acknowledged the tribute, reacting with excitement on social media, posting, “Oh my god Brahim!!!”

With the victory in the Champions League, Real Madrid now turns its attention back to La Liga, where they aim to solidify their lead at the top of the table. Their next challenge awaits them against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, as they seek to maintain their dominant position in Spanish football.