Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham has left Barcelona's Pedri in awe with his spectacular form, surprising the midfielder with his instant impact

Real Madrid‘s Jude Bellingham has left FC Barcelona‘s Pedri in awe with his spectacular form, surprising the midfielder with his instant impact at the Spanish giants, reported by GOAL. Since his move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, Bellingham has become the linchpin of Carlo Ancelotti's side, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess with 17 goals in 22 matches, including a memorable performance in El Clasico.

Pedri, who missed several matches due to a hamstring injury earlier in the season, expressed his astonishment during an interview with Twitch streamer Ibai Llanos. The Barcelona midfielder praised Bellingham's remarkable form, highlighting the Englishman's ability to turn every shot into a goal.

In El Clasico, Bellingham's heroics left Pedri in disbelief as he scored a thumping effort from outside the box and secured the winning goal in stoppage time on his first visit to Barcelona. The impact of the attacking midfielder has been pivotal for Real Madrid, leaving opponents like Pedri acknowledging his exceptional performances.

While discussing his own injury woes, Pedri addressed misconceptions about his lifestyle being a factor, emphasizing his dedication to training and football. Currently sidelined due to a muscle injury, Pedri is enduring a challenging period but remains focused on returning to the pitch.

Pedri is expected to miss Barcelona's upcoming clash against Las Palmas on January 4 but aims to make a comeback after the Spanish Super Cup in the third week of January. On the other hand, Jude Bellingham is set to continue his goal-scoring spree as Real Madrid faces Mallorca on Wednesday. The young Englishman's impact continues to be a talking point, impressing even seasoned players like Pedri with his goal-scoring prowess in La Liga.