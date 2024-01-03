Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham is making headlines off the pitch, this time for parting ways with his personal chef, Alberto Mastromatteo

Real Madrid‘s Jude Bellingham is making headlines off the pitch, this time for parting ways with his personal chef, Alberto Mastromatteo, reported by GOAL. Despite his stellar form on the field for Los Blancos, it seems the English midfielder wasn't quite satisfied with the culinary offerings.

Bellingham, who had been assigned Mastromatteo by the club and had previously managed the diet of star striker Karim Benzema, reportedly made the decision after discussions with his mother. Sources suggest that Bellingham found himself “unimpressed” with the chef's food preparations, prompting the search for a replacement to meet his dietary preferences.

During the Christmas break, Bellingham made a brief return to England, catching up with family and attending his younger brother Jobe's match against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light with Sunderland. He also took in the action at Hull City on Boxing Day, witnessing the Black Cats secure a 1-0 victory. While in the UK, the 20-year-old midfielder explored interests beyond football, trying his hand at both cricket and darts, adding a touch of variety to his holiday.

What's next for Real Madrid and Jude Bellingham?

Back in Madrid, Jude Bellingham is gearing up for action as Real Madrid faces Mallorca, looking to build on his impressive record of 22 goal contributions in 21 appearances across competitions. Currently perched at the top of the La Liga table on goal difference, Real Madrid, under Bellingham's influence, aims to maintain their position ahead of the surprising Girona. The English midfielder's journey at Santiago Bernabeu, both on and off the field, continues to captivate fans and the football community alike.