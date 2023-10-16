Arsenal‘s captain, Martin Odegaard, credits his time at Real Madrid, especially his experiences with football legends like Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, and Toni Kroos, for shaping his professional journey, reported by GOAL. Despite facing challenges in breaking into the Real Madrid first team, Odegaard gleaned invaluable insights from observing the habits of these iconic players.

During his stint in Madrid, Odegaard keenly observed the meticulous routines of the seasoned professionals. He learned how they prioritized body care, training methods, and match preparation. Odegaard emphasized the significance of their attention to detail and their ability to switch gears, displaying calmness before games but transforming into focused competitors when the match began. Witnessing their intense dedication left a lasting impact on him.

Following his tenure with Real Madrid, Odegaard made his move to the English Premier League giants, Arsenal, in 2021. Since then, he has emerged as a pivotal player for the Gunners. His growth and contributions on the field have been instrumental, earning him the captain's armband. Recently, Odegaard reaffirmed his commitment to Arsenal by signing a contract extension, binding him to the club for another five years.

What's next for Arsenal and Martin Odegaard?

Arsenal fans can look forward to seeing Martin Odegaard in action as he leads the team against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this Saturday in a highly anticipated Premier League clash. With his wealth of experience and the lessons learned from his time at Real Madrid, Odegaard continues to be a driving force for Arsenal's success on the pitch.