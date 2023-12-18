Real Madrid's star defender David Alaba suffered an ACL injury, prompting manager Carlo Ancelotti to hint at potential January signings

Real Madrid‘s victory over Villarreal came at a significant cost as star defender David Alaba suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, prompting manager Carlo Ancelotti to hint at potential January signings to address the defensive crisis, reported by GOAL.

Alaba's misfortune unfolded during Real Madrid's 4-1 triumph over Villarreal, with the Austrian international forced off the pitch in the first half. The severity of the injury was confirmed post-match, and Alaba is now set to undergo surgery, ruling him out for the rest of the season. Ancelotti, already grappling with Eder Militao's season-ending ACL injury, acknowledged the need for reinforcements in the January transfer window.

Addressing the situation, Ancelotti expressed his disappointment, stating, “It's a shame, we're very sad because another player falls. I've never been over from having three cruciates in a few months.” Despite the setbacks, Ancelotti praised the team's resilience, urging them to persevere through adversity.

With both David Alaba and Militao sidelined, Real Madrid faces a shortage of natural first-team centre-backs, with Nacho and Antonio Rudiger remaining as the primary options. Carlo Ancelotti acknowledged the team's challenges, emphasizing the need to assess potential transfers in the coming days, saying, “We'll see in the next few days if we can do anything [in the transfer window].”

What's next for Real Madrid in the La Liga?

Despite the setbacks, Real Madrid's convincing victory catapulted them to the top of the La Liga table with 42 points, showcasing the team's determination to overcome challenges and stay competitive in the league.