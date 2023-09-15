In a troubling development, three youth players from Real Madrid have been arrested, and a fourth has been questioned by Spanish authorities for their alleged involvement in recording and sharing a sex tape that includes a minor, reported by GOAL.

The arrests, which took place in Las Palmas, were made by Spain's Civil Guard, and the players are suspected of recording and distributing the video in question. According to reports, one of the players recorded the video and subsequently shared it with teammates via the messaging app WhatsApp.

Real Madrid has confirmed that one of the arrested individuals is a Castilla player, while the other three are from the Real Madrid C team. In an official statement, the club acknowledged the situation, saying, “Real Madrid announces that it has learned that a Castilla player and three Real Madrid C players have given a statement to the Civil Guard in relation to a complaint for the alleged dissemination of a private video on WhatsApp. When the club has detailed knowledge of the facts, it will adopt the appropriate measures.”

As of now, the identities of the players involved have not been disclosed, and there are indications that more individuals may be implicated in the case. The incident came to light when the alleged victim's mother reported it to the authorities on September 6, leading to the launch of an investigation and subsequent arrests.

In Spain, recording a video without the consent of the victim can carry penalties ranging from one to four years in prison. However, if the victim is a minor, the potential sentencing range may increase to two to five years.

This troubling situation has cast a shadow over Real Madrid's youth ranks, and further investigations will determine the extent of the players' involvement and potential legal consequences.