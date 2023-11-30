In a victory vs Napoli, Real Madrid secured the top spot in their Champions League group, with English midfielder Jude Bellingham shining

In a captivating 4–2 victory against Napoli, Real Madrid secured the top spot in their Champions League group, with English midfielder Jude Bellingham stealing the spotlight once again, reported by GOAL. The fourteen-time champions demonstrated their prowess against the Italian counterparts in a match that unfolded with thrilling moments.

Bellingham showcased his goal-scoring prowess by netting a fantastic header in the 22nd minute, capitalizing on a delightful cross from David Alaba that sailed over Napoli's goalkeeper, Alex Meret. With this goal, Bellingham not only gave Madrid the lead but also etched his name in the records as the first Real Madrid player to score four goals in his initial four Champions League appearances for the club.

Carlo Ancelotti, the seasoned Italian manager, couldn't help but lavish praise on the 18-year-old midfielder. Ancelotti likened Bellingham's ability to surge into the box from deep positions to that of a motorbike, emphasizing the young player's remarkable adaptation to the club and the impressive brand of football he's showcasing.

Bellingham's goal-scoring exploits don't end in the Champions League; he now stands as Madrid's leading scorer with a total of 15 goals in 16 appearances this season. Beyond his striking contributions, Bellingham also demonstrated versatility by providing an assist for Joselu, who secured Madrid's fourth goal of the night.

What's next for Real Madrid and Jude Bellingham?

With their place secured in the first pot of the Round of 16 draw, Real Madrid can now shift their focus entirely to La Liga, where they currently share the top spot with Girona. Bellingham's rapid adaptation and stellar performances continue to surprise fans, teammates, and rivals alike, marking him as a rising star for the powerhouse club.