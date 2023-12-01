Real Madrid is facing concerns over the fitness of midfield sensation Jude Bellingham as a new injury emerged ahead of their La Liga clash

Real Madrid is facing concerns over the fitness of midfield sensation Jude Bellingham as a new injury emerged ahead of their La Liga clash with Granada, reported by GOAL. While the England international is ready to battle through a shoulder problem, manager Carlo Ancelotti revealed that Bellingham has also suffered an ankle injury, impacting his training sessions.

Bellingham, who made a stellar move from Borussia Dortmund to Santiago Bernabeu in the summer, has already missed game time for both Real Madrid and the England national team due to the shoulder injury. Although surgery remains a possibility, Bellingham is determined to play through the discomfort, and the club expects him to be available for the upcoming match against Granada.

Ancelotti provided an update on Bellingham's condition, stating, “Bellingham is fit to play tomorrow. He will be fine and he will play the game. It’s just that he’s had some discomfort in his ankle.” The Real Madrid boss praised Bellingham not only for his goal-scoring prowess, with 15 goals in 16 appearances, but also for his overall contribution to the team's efforts.

Despite the ankle concern, Bellingham has been a standout performer for Real Madrid, surpassing even Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-scoring rate after his world-record transfer in 2009. As Real Madrid aims for success in La Liga and the Champions League, Jude Bellingham's form will be crucial. The 20-year-old midfielder, crowned the 2023 Golden Boy, remains focused on his stellar performances, with aspirations of lifting major trophies before turning his attention to the European Championship next summer.