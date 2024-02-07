PSG star Lucas Hernandez has shed light on how the team is handling the speculation surrounding Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lucas Hernandez has shed light on how the team is handling the ongoing speculation surrounding Kylian Mbappe‘s potential move to Real Madrid, reported by GOAL.

The transfer saga involving Mbappe continues to captivate football fans, with the French international reportedly leaning towards a switch to Real Madrid in the upcoming summer. However, negotiations on the financial terms between the player and Los Blancos are yet to be finalized.

Addressing the situation, Lucas Hernandez discussed how the PSG dressing room navigates the constant rumors about Mbappe's future. Speaking to RMC Sport, he shared, “If I tell you the reality, we don't talk about it. We know that there is a lot of waiting behind him. So, we don't want to annoy him too much, ask him. It's up to him to make the best decision for him, for his family, for his career. I think the decision he makes will be the correct one, hoping that he stays at Paris Saint-Germain with us.”

Should Mbappe make the move to Madrid, it would mark the end of a prolonged transfer saga and bolster an already formidable team, featuring talents like Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham. Real Madrid currently leads La Liga, sitting two points ahead of Girona. Meanwhile, PSG has already faced setbacks in losing key stars like Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Kylian Mbappe's future remains uncertain, and obstacles persist in finalizing a transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu. Meanwhile, he continues to contribute to PSG's success, with the team holding an eight-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table and a Champions League last 16 clash against Real Sociedad on the horizon. The football world awaits the resolution of Mbappe's impending decision.