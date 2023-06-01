The Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid transfer appears closer to happening.

The England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been linked with a move to Spain all season long with Madrid seeming almost inevitable as his destination at this point.

And according to football insider Fabrizio Romano, fresh talks have taken place in the last 24 hours between the two clubs to finalize the remaining details of the transfer.

He adds that once the add-on structure and similar details are worked on, the transfer will be all but complete.

“New round of talks took place in the last 24 hours between Real Madrid and BVB to advance on final details of Bellingham deal,” Romano tweeted Wednesday. “Real and Dortmund are working on the add-ons structure, how to be activated and similar details. It’s the final step before done deal.”

Romano previously mentioned that the transfer would be worth €100 million with add-ons, making Bellingham — who turns 20 later in June — the most expensive English player of all time surpassing Manchester City winger Jack Grealish.

Bellingham has quickly risen to global stardom since signing with Dortmund from boyhood club Birmingham City back in 2020.

His performances earned him a starring role at the 2022 World Cup for England while he was also linked with a move to Liverpool until the Premier League side pulled out of the race due to Dortmund’s high valuation.

Injury, however, ruled him out of Dortmund’s final league game of the season where they blew the chance to win the Bundesliga after only managing a 2-2 draw at home to Mainz.