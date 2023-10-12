Real Madrid‘s Jude Bellingham is making waves in the football world, with his outstanding performances putting him ahead of renowned talents like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, according to Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga. Bellingham has set the Santiago Bernabeu ablaze with his remarkable stats, netting 11 goals and providing three assists in just 11 appearances. These numbers have surpassed the records of Haaland and Mbappe, who have eight goals each this season, reported by GOAL.

Kepa, who witnesses Bellingham's brilliance daily at Valdebebas, showered praise on the English midfielder, placing him on a pedestal above his contemporaries. Speaking to AS, Kepa expressed, “Right now, on a global level, I don't know if I see anyone above Bellingham.” He emphasized Bellingham's maturity, clear ideas, defensive prowess, and overall field presence, highlighting that Bellingham is not only a goal scorer but also a vital contributor to the team's defensive efforts.

While acknowledging Haaland's world-class status, Kepa emphasized the challenge of containing the Norwegian striker, stating, “Haaland must be tied short because, in addition to being very physically strong, he attacks spaces very well and has a lot of goals in the area.” Kepa emphasized the need for coordinated team efforts to stop Haaland's impact on the pitch.

What's next for Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham?

Jude Bellingham's stellar form is capturing attention globally, and his upcoming appearance for England against Australia in an international friendly promises to be another opportunity for him to showcase his extraordinary talent. As he continues to shine for Real Madrid, fans eagerly anticipate his future contributions, expecting him to leave an indelible mark on the club's history.