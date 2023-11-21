Explore the buzz surrounding Xabi Alonso's return to former clubs, notably Real Madrid, following his coaching stint at Bayer Leverkusen.

The meteoric rise of Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen's helm has ignited fervent speculation surrounding a potential return to his former footballing bastions, most notably Real Madrid. Despite rumors from talkSPORT suggesting a contractual release clause facilitating a reunion, Fernando Carro, CEO of Leverkusen, dispelled such notions, asserting, “No, but you don’t need a clause.”

Alonso's managerial wizardry has propelled Leverkusen to a commanding position atop the Bundesliga, transforming them into legitimate contenders for the league title. However, without a formal contractual clause, Carro emphasized the club's unwavering commitment to fostering an environment where the former Real Madrid midfielder feels cherished, underscoring, “We want him to feel so happy and so good with us that he really only wants to stay.”

The illustrious career of the 41-year-old has garnered widespread attention, attracting interest from European football powerhouses. Given Leverkusen's scintillating league form and Alonso's astute managerial prowess, Real Madrid emerges as a plausible destination, particularly with Carlo Ancelotti's tenure nearing its conclusion. Alonso's historic ties with Madrid, clinching five prestigious trophies during his playing tenure, including La Liga and the Champions League, fuels speculation about a potential homecoming.

Liverpool also casts a watchful eye on Alonso, considering him a prospective successor to Jurgen Klopp. However, uncertainties loom about his availability, potentially coinciding with Klopp's contract expiration in 2026. Amidst these speculations, Leverkusen remains resolute in their pursuit of retaining Alonso's services, hoping to solidify his contentment at the BayArena.

As Alonso's managerial prowess soars, the footballing realm eagerly anticipates the unfolding chapters of the decorated midfielder's transition into a promising managerial prodigy. With speculation rife and his managerial stock soaring at Real Madrid, the allure of a potential return to the grand stages of European football keeps enthusiasts and pundits alike on the edge of their seats.