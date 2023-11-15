Carlo Ancelotti's potential exit from Real Madrid raises speculation about his successor. Xabi Alonso emerges as a frontrunner.

Carlo Ancelotti's return to Real Madrid initially raised eyebrows, but his second stint at the helm has been nothing short of triumphant. Having secured every possible trophy in the last two seasons, Ancelotti has steered the team to a solid position this campaign. The squad sits just two points behind surprise league leaders Girona in La Liga and has already sealed a spot in the UEFA Champions League's round of 16.

Despite these achievements, speculation looms large over Ancelotti's future. Numerous rumors suggest that the Italian maestro is eyeing the Brazil national team job once his current Santiago Bernabeu contract expires in the summer of 2024.

Should Ancelotti bid adieu to Real Madrid, the club faces the daunting task of finding a worthy successor. One name repeatedly surfacing in these discussions is Bayer Leverkusen's head honcho, Xabi Alonso. The former Real Madrid player and midfield maestro has attracted attention from his former club as a potential replacement for Ancelotti.

However, the prospective move might come at a significant cost. Reports from Suddeutsche Zeitung, via Tribuna, indicate that luring Alonso back to Real Madrid would necessitate a substantial payout, ranging between €15 million to €18 million – his release clause at Bayer Leverkusen. Despite the financial hurdle, the allure of bringing back a revered figure like Alonso to the Bernabeu is hard to ignore.

Alonso's managerial journey at Bayer Leverkusen has been nothing short of spectacular. Taking the reins mid-season last year, he orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, elevating the club from the brink of relegation to Bundesliga contenders. Leverkusen currently leads the Bundesliga table and boasts an unbeaten run, making them one of Europe's most exciting teams.

As speculations persist and the season progresses, the prospect of Alonso's potential return to Real Madrid continues to captivate fans and pundits alike, adding a compelling layer to the club's future managerial landscape.