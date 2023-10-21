Real Madrid is reportedly setting their sights on a £35 million move for Bayern Munich's exceptional talent, Alphonso Davies. With his contract set to expire in 2025 and ongoing extension talks stalling, the Canadian left-back has emerged as a prime target for the Spanish giants.

According to Bild, Real Madrid's interest in acquiring Davies is no longer a secret. Nick Huoseh, Davies' agent, openly acknowledged the rumors surrounding his client, stating, “Real is a big club, I'm a big fan. Real is a big name. When you hear rumors about your protégé, it makes you proud. We still have two years of contract with Bayern. We will wait and see how everything develops in the coming weeks.”

Davies' remarkable journey from the Vancouver Whitecaps to Bayern Munich has been marked by his pivotal role in clinching five Bundesliga titles and the 2020 Champions League trophy. As Real Madrid looks to assemble a ‘superteam' to solidify their position in European football, Davies' inclusion would be a significant statement.

Interestingly, in June, Davies revealed that Barcelona had once reached out to him, but the club's president rejected the move, citing his Canadian nationality as a factor. This revelation adds an intriguing layer to the transfer saga, emphasizing Real Madrid's eagerness to secure a rising star who has already significantly impacted the footballing world.

The potential acquisition of Alphonso Davies by Real Madrid promises to bolster their ranks and signifies the ongoing globalization of football, where talent knows no borders. As the transfer saga unfolds, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich fans will be watching with bated breath to see where the talented Canadian's future lies.