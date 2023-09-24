Florentino Perez, the president of Real Madrid, has set his sights on a significant signing for the summer of 2024, with Canadian sensation Alphonso Davies topping his list of key targets. According to a report from Defensa Central, the Spanish giants are plotting a move for Davies within a year, capitalizing on his contract with Bayern Munich, which expires on June 30, 2025.

Real Madrid's strategic approach hinges on the possibility that Davies has not signed a contract extension by that point, which would necessitate his sale to avoid losing him on a free transfer. Personal terms are not expected to pose a challenge, and Real Madrid is confident in their ability to secure the services of the 22-year-old talent.

In addition to pursuing Alphonso Davies, Real Madrid still harbors ambitions of landing Kylian Mbappe during the same transfer window. While this dual mission presents a financial challenge, there is a belief that the club has the necessary resources to acquire both players. To facilitate these marquee signings, Real Madrid may sell two players, Dani Ceballos, who has been linked to Aston Villa, and Brahim Diaz. Both players have seen limited playing time this season and could generate around €25m in transfer funds for the club.

Davies, widely regarded as one of the world's premier full-backs, has been an integral part of Bayern Munich since he arrived from the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018. His estimated valuation is approximately €70m, a figure Real Madrid is prepared to meet as they envision a new generation of young talents emerging over the next two years.

Real Madrid's pursuit of Alphonso Davies symbolizes their ongoing commitment to strengthening their squad with top-tier talent. With ambitious projects in mind, the Spanish giants aim to continue their legacy by ushering in a new era of footballing excellence.