Real Madrid eyes Everton's rising defensive star Jarrad Branthwaite, amid interest from Manchester United and Tottenham.

Everton's rising star, Jarrad Branthwaite, has become a prized asset in the eyes of Real Madrid, triggering interest from various clubs, including Premier League powerhouses Manchester United and Tottenham. Branthwaite's meteoric rise as a center-back alongside James Tarkowski has secured him an extended contract with Everton and positioned him as a potential inclusion in Gareth Southgate's upcoming England squad.

The allure of Real Madrid's interest holds a special appeal for Branthwaite, owing to his history with manager Carlo Ancelotti. Ancelotti notably provided Branthwaite his first-team debut during his tenure at Everton. His continued support and encouragement from Ancelotti's assistant, Davide, further enhanced the allure of a potential move to the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid's pursuit of a center-back is intensified following the injury setbacks to key defenders Eder Militao and David Alaba. In their search for defensive reinforcements, Branthwaite has emerged as a notable option, earning commendation from scouts for his performances. Coined as ‘complete' by his former mentor Ruud van Nistelrooy during their time at PSV Eindhoven, Branthwaite's mental fortitude and character are now under scrutiny as Real Madrid meticulously monitors his progress.

Despite burgeoning interest from various clubs, Branthwaite's agent, David Reeves, emphasizes the player's commitment to Everton and his aspiration for continual improvement. Amidst discussions regarding a potential takeover by 777 Partners, Everton remains resolute in their stance not to part ways with Branthwaite easily.

Interestingly, while clubs like Atalanta have shown hesitancy due to the financial implications of the transfer, Arsenal's interest in Amadou Onana and the reluctance of Italian side Atalanta to pursue Ben Godfrey depict the intricate dynamics of the transfer market. Branthwaite's swift ascent has sparked a competitive race among clubs vying for his signature, with Real Madrid leading the pack in pursuing the promising defender.

As the transfer window looms closer, the spotlight remains fixed on Branthwaite, whose performances on the field continue to captivate the attention of top clubs across Europe, setting the stage for a potentially intriguing summer transfer saga.