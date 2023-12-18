Real Madrid's star centre-back David Alaba suffered a devastating knee injury during their La Liga clash against Villarreal

Real Madrid‘s defensive struggles have intensified as star centre-back David Alaba suffered a devastating knee injury during their La Liga clash against Villarreal on Sunday, reported by GOAL. The Austrian defender endured a non-contact injury, twisting his left knee in the first half, forcing him to be assisted off the pitch. Alaba, visibly unable to put weight on his injured leg, faces a long time on the sidelines.

Subsequent medical assessments confirmed Real Madrid's worst fears – Alaba had torn his ACL, a severe blow that will require surgery and rule him out for the remainder of the season. The injury compounds Madrid's already precarious defensive situation, with Eder Militao having torn his ACL in the season opener, leaving the team with just two fit senior centre-backs.

Teammates, including Toni Kroos and Rodrygo, expressed their support for David Alaba on social media. Kroos, taking to X (formerly Twitter), kept it simple with a heartfelt message: “I love you David Alaba.” Rodrygo, in a post-match interview, acknowledged the somber mood, stating, “We have to wait for Alaba's tests, but he was very sad when we saw him at half-time.” Brahim Diaz also shared words of encouragement, saying, “I want to send a message to David Alaba. We are with him, and we hope it's as light as possible.”

What's next for Real Madrid?

As Real Madrid faces a defensive crisis, with limited options in the first team, the club might be compelled to explore the January transfer market for reinforcements to shore up their backline.