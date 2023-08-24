Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has given the ultimatum of the club transfers for the remainder of this window. Los Blancos have signed seven players in this window, highlighted by the club-record transfer of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Ancelotti has denied the rumors about Real Madrid making more signings in the remaining days of the transfer window. Speaking in the pre-match press conference on Thursday, the Italian manager said, “No, I rule that out. 100% no. It's over. I discard any new signing before the market closes — the squad is closed”.

Speaking of Bellingham, the English midfielder is enjoying a sensational start to life in Spain. He has scored three goals in two La Liga games for Real Madrid. He scored on his debut against Athletic Bilbao before scoring his first brace for the club against Almeria.

The rumors of Kylian Mbappe largely dominated Real Madrid's transfer window. The French World Cup winner has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital for a long time. He was removed from Paris Saint Germain's (PSG's) pre-season squad in July as the PSG hierarchy wanted to get rid of him at all costs, opening the window for Real Madrid to get their man. However, the move never materialized, and Mbappe stayed.

It is reported that Real Madrid will come back next summer for the signature of Mbappe, as the World Cup winner would be a free agent by then. The Frenchman was removed from PSG's first Ligue 1 game due to an unclear future but was reintegrated after discussions in the PSG hierarchy.