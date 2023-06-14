Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has opened the lid on his future with the Los Blancos this summer. The former Tottenham Hotspur man has been linked with a move to Saudia Arabia this summer.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the Croatian legend was asked by Radio Marca, “Do I say goodbye to you or will I see you in Madrid after the summer?”. Modric replied, “No… we’ll see each other, we’ll see each other”.

The Saudia Arabian League has taken the entire world by storm. After bringing Cristiano Ronaldo to the Middle East in January, the Arabians haven't stopped. In the current window, they have brought the current Ballon d'Or holder, Karim Benzema, to the country. After that, they have also confirmed the signature of Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante. They almost signed Lionel Messi before the Argentine World Cup winner decided to join Inter Miami in the MLS.

With the departures of Messi, Ronaldo, and Benzema, Modric was the only Ballon d'Or winner to still be playing in Europe. However, Saudia Arabia is adamant to bring the Croatian midfielder to the Middle East after missing out on Messi.

Modric has been one of the greatest midfielders of this century. With the big names in the squad, he has always gone down the radar with his performance and consistency. However, he has been a key to Real Madrid's five Champions League titles in the last decade. Moreover, he has also led his international team Croatia to a World Cup final in 2018.