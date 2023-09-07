Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has spoken about his future with the club. The Croatian icon was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League earlier in the summer transfer window, but he refused the offer and signed a one-year extension with the club.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Modric was asked about the potential of reuniting with Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East. He said, “I'm so happy and fulfilled at Real Madrid, not thinking about other options.”

“I don’t even need to boost my ego with these stories about big offers. I just want to enjoy every moment in football and Real Madrid”,

After the disastrous defeat against Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals, many suggested that it could be the final season of Modric at Real Madrid. The Los Blancos immediately confirmed the departure of Benzema at the end of the season. The current Ballon d'Or holder ended his 14-year tenure at the Spanish capital to join Al Ittihad.

Although Modric was also heavily linked to move to Saudi Arabia, he denied the rumors and stayed with Real Madrid for at least one more season. The Croatian icon is no longer a permanent starter for the Los Blancos due to his age. After all, when you have got Jude Bellingham scoring all the goals for your team, it is good to know that the pressure is not on your shoulders anymore. However, Modric is ensuring that the new signings settle in the club and understand the culture around Real Madrid.