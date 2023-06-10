Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez is set to extend his time at Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The Spain International doesn't have a contract with the Los Blancos beyond this summer and is set to extend his deal.

According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Nacho will stay at Real Madrid. The club will confirm the contract extension next week. The documentation are done and will be readied within three to four days. It is reported that the new deal will be valid until June 2024.

Nacho has been associated with Real Madrid since 2009. From 2009 to 2013, he made 111 appearances for Real Madrid Castilla. In the 2010/11 season, he was promoted to the first team by Jose Mourinho. From 2013 onwards, he has become a regular feature in the white jersey of the 14-time European champions. The Spaniard has won five Champions Leagues and three La Ligas in his career so far.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It is important that Real Madrid keep the spine of their squad for next season. They have just lost many quality attacking players, such as Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, and Eden Hazard, this summer. Moreover, there are rumours about Vinicius Jr. leaving the club this summer after not having a comfortable life in Spain.

Hence, it is important that they can keep as many players on the squad as they can. The news of Nacho staying will be a boost for manager Carlo Ancelotti as he prepares to build a new squad for next season. Despite winning the Copa del Rey, the Los Blancos failed to defend their crowns in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.