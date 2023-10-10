Jude Bellingham‘s stellar start at Real Madrid has not gone unnoticed, drawing praise from none other than football legend Thierry Henry, reported by GOAL. The English midfielder has made an incredible impact, notching up 11 goals and providing three assists in just 11 appearances for the club. This remarkable feat has made him an early contender for the prestigious Pichichi Trophy, an impressive feat for a player adapting to a new league.

Henry, who recently took charge of France's Under-21 team after a three-year hiatus from management, commended Bellingham's instinctive style of play. According to Henry, the key to Bellingham's success at Real Madrid lies in the team's tactical setup. Real Madrid's structure allows Bellingham to operate higher up the pitch, giving him the freedom to express his natural talent while maintaining the overall team strategy.

The presence of three midfielders behind him offers Bellingham stability, enabling him to confidently navigate the game. Furthermore, the forwards create spaces and opportunities, granting him the time and freedom to dribble, create scoring chances, and showcase his exceptional skills.

As Jude Bellingham joins the England squad for their upcoming fixtures against Australia or Italy, his outstanding performances for Real Madrid have undoubtedly caught the eye of national team manager Gareth Southgate. With Henry's words of praise adding to the accolades, Bellingham's future in the sport looks incredibly promising. Fans eagerly anticipate his contributions on the pitch, both at the club and international levels, as he continues to dazzle audiences with his talent and skill.