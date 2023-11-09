Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham continues to shine brightly at the Santiago Bernabeu, impressing legendary figure Roberto Carlos

Real Madrid‘s Jude Bellingham continues to shine brightly at the Santiago Bernabeu, impressing not only fans but also legendary figures like Roberto Carlos, reported by GOAL. Since his sensational move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid in a €131 million deal, the English international has been a force to be reckoned with, scoring an impressive 13 goals in just 14 appearances across all competitions. The comparisons add to the fuel behind the Bellingham hypetrain.

Carlos, who was part of the iconic Galacticos era alongside Zinedine Zidane, recognized Bellingham's exceptional talent. In an interview with JohnnyBet.com, Carlos praised Bellingham's versatility, likening him to not just one, but three Real Madrid legends. “At certain moments he reminds me of Zizou, then he plays a bit more like Raul,” Carlos said. “He also has the intelligence of Fernando Redondo, so he really has a bit of each player.”

Bellingham's La Liga goal tally, especially his 10 goals in 11 appearances, has outshone even Zidane's achievements during his time with the club. The young midfielder's remarkable performance included a crucial goal against arch-rivals Barcelona, leading Real Madrid to a dramatic 2-1 victory. This accomplishment has further solidified his status as one of Real Madrid's key players.

Despite missing the recent Champions League fixture against Braga, Jude Bellingham is expected to make a strong return in the upcoming La Liga clash against Valencia over the weekend. Real Madrid fans eagerly anticipate his continued success as he showcases his exceptional skills on the field, leaving a lasting impact and living up to the legacy of the club's legends.