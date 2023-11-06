Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham has provided a positive update following his shoulder injury scare during Sunday's draw vs. Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid‘s midfield maestro, Jude Bellingham, has provided a positive update following his shoulder injury scare during Sunday's draw against Rayo Vallecano, reported by GOAL. The English star, who appeared to be in discomfort after the injury, managed to play the full 90 minutes despite receiving on-field treatment. Although he wore strapping on his shoulder in the latter stages of the game, Bellingham's injury is not deemed severe, as confirmed by Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti. There is optimism that the dynamic player might be available for their upcoming crucial Champions League clash against Braga.

Taking to social media, Bellingham reassured fans, stating, “Just missed that final touch last night, no drama. Stick together, stay positive, and move on.” His positive attitude has resonated with supporters, alleviating concerns about his fitness for the upcoming fixtures. Bellingham is not showing any signg of concern on his injury as he prepares for his next game with Los Blancos.

The draw against Rayo Vallecano saw Real Madrid relinquish their lead in the league standings to surprise contenders Girona, who now sit at the top with 31 points after 12 matchdays. Real Madrid trails closely behind with 29 points, while Barcelona is four points adrift.

Looking ahead, Real Madrid is gearing up for a crucial Champions League encounter against SC Braga on Wednesday, November 8. Jude Bellingham's potential availability for this pivotal match will undoubtedly boost the team's morale as they aim to secure a vital victory in European competition. Stay tuned for further updates on Bellingham's condition as Real Madrid prepares for this crucial fixture.