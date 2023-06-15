Real Madrid playmaker Toni Kroos has taken a dig at former team-mate Eden Hazard's time with the Los Blancos. The former Belgium International had a disastrous time at the Spanish capital, and it seems like Kroos hasn't forgotten what he saw of him behind the scenes.

According to the Madrid Zone, Kroos said about Hazard, “€103m transfer fee? We now also had someone who came for a lot of money & virtually let his career rest. A lot of money & I think everyone would say in retrospect: That was not such a good transfer. But now let's start from the positive.”

Whether he has said it negatively or positively, it feels like Kroos is happy to see the back of Eden Hazard this summer. The former Chelsea man's decline is shocking to Real Madrid fans and the football community. If the fans had seen the caliber of his performances for Chelsea and in the 2018 World Cup, they wouldn't believe the player who had worn the No.7 jersey since 2019.

When he moved to Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019, he was considered on the level of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. However, he never got going in the Real Madrid jersey.

Despite winning two La Ligas, a Copa del Rey, and a Champions League, the former Belgium captain had a minimal role to play in those trophies. At the end of his career at Real Madrid, he wasn't even considered for the knockout competitions. Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Lucas Vasquez, and Federico Valverde were all ahead of him in the pecking order. As Real Madrid snapped his contract that was initially set to end in 2024, Hazard has nowhere to go. He hasn't even got an offer from Saudia Arabia, where almost every football superstar is heading to these days. It has been a sad end to what would have been a remarkable career for Hazard.