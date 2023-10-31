Barcelona FC has issued an official apology to Ilkay Gundogan after the midfielder expressed his dissatisfaction with the club's treatment of him and his family, reported by GOAL. Reports from Spain indicate that Gundogan, who recently joined Barcelona from Manchester City, felt abandoned by the club upon his arrival in the country.

According to sources, Gundogan and his wife were expecting more support from Barcelona, especially in crucial aspects such as housing, transport, and other necessary procedures. Feeling let down despite the club's initial enthusiasm in signing him, Gundogan reportedly voiced his concerns directly to the management.

Barcelona swiftly responded to Gundogan's complaints, acknowledging the need for improvement in their support system for players and their families. It was revealed that Gundogan's case is not an isolated incident, indicating potential areas of improvement in the club's player care programs.

Gundogan's frustration with Barcelona was also evident after their recent Clasico defeat to Real Madrid. In a public statement, he emphasized the importance of players showing more emotion and disappointment after losses, reflecting his desire for a higher level of commitment within the team.

Despite the challenges, Ilkay Gundogan's individual performance, which included a goal, stood out during the Clasico match. Barcelona FC, under manager Xavi Hernandez, now has a clear week to regroup before their upcoming fixture against Real Sociedad on November 4. Following this, they face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on neutral ground in Germany. The club remains committed to addressing player concerns and enhancing their overall support structure.