Real Madrid is on the verge of celebrating a significant contract extension, and it's none other than their Brazilian sensation, Vinicius Jr. Once regarded as an inconsistent wonderkid, the winger has evolved into one of Los Blancos' most vital players, underlining his status as the team's face.

Much of Vinicius' transformation can be credited to the coaching prowess of Carlo Ancelotti and his team. The young Brazilian's journey from uncertainty to superstardom is a testament to the guidance he's received at the club. With his rapid progress, it isn't easy to envision the Brazilian departing Santiago Bernabeu anytime soon, as he appears destined for a long and successful career with Real Madrid.

However, beneath the surface lies a promise that Vinicius is determined to fulfill. In an interview with France Football and L'Equipe, he disclosed a heartfelt commitment:

“I think I could stay here my whole career, but the club of my life is Flamengo. I promised my father I would go back one day. I have to keep this promise.”

Vinicius' roots trace back to the youth ranks of Flamengo, where he honed his skills and tasted senior football. His initial 50 appearances for the Brazilian club set the stage for his eventual move to Real Madrid.

Despite his burgeoning stardom in Spain, the Champions League winner remains resolute in his promise to return to Flamengo. While returning to the Brazilian league might not be on the horizon anytime soon, his recent comments suggest that he may conclude his illustrious career at the club where it all began.

Real Madrid fans will undoubtedly relish the continued brilliance of Vinicius Jr., while Flamengo supporters dream of welcoming their prodigal son back home when the time is right. As his career continues to soar, the future for this talented Brazilian remains captivating and full of potential.