Real Madrid opts against signing a center-back in the winter transfer window, leaning on internal options to cover for David Alaba's absence.

Real Madrid's winter transfer window stance remains resolute as they opt against securing a replacement for the injured David Alaba, with manager Carlo Ancelotti affirming, “We will not sign a new center-back in January.” This decision accentuates their reliance on internal options to complement Antonio Rudiger, leaning towards trusting Nacho to step into the starting role alongside the German defender.

With Alaba sidelined, the spotlight shifts to potential alternatives within the squad. Real Madrid envisions Aurelien Tchouameni, Ferland Mendy, and Eduardo Camavinga as viable alternatives without Rudiger or Nacho. Ancelotti's endorsement of Nacho reflects the club's faith in his capabilities as a reliable starter alongside Rudiger, underlining their confidence in the existing defensive lineup.

Despite earlier explorations in the transfer market following Alaba's injury and former player Raphael Varane expressing interest in returning, Real Madrid encountered no suitable opportunities. Consequently, the club has opted to maintain its stance, keeping a watchful eye on the market for potential opportunities but being prepared to carry on with the current squad should no favorable options arise.

The significance of the fitness and availability of Rudiger and Nacho looms large for Real Madrid. The club acknowledges the crucial role both players must play in avoiding injuries and suspensions throughout the remaining campaign, emphasizing the necessity for their continued presence on the field.

Real Madrid's strategic decision not to pursue a center-back acquisition in the winter window underscores their confidence in the team's internal resources. As they navigate this period, the club's reliance on existing talents and their ability to manage the absence of key figures like Alaba highlight their resilience in addressing defensive challenges during the season's latter stages.