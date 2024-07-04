Kylian Mbappe is ready to be introduced as a Real Madrid player in a spectacular event on July 16 at the Santiago Bernabeu. This marks one of the most anticipated transfers in recent years, reminiscent of when Cristiano Ronaldo joined the club in 2009.

According to AS, Real Madrid, often known as Los Blancos, has planned an impressive ceremony to welcome Mbappe, their biggest signing in over a decade. Last month, the Spanish champions ended a long transfer saga by announcing the signing of Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain. He joins on a free transfer and has committed to a five-year contract with the club.

Mbappe's transfer is seen as a significant achievement for Real Madrid. The 25-year-old forward is regarded as one of the best players in the world. His incredible speed, skill, and goal-scoring ability make him a valuable addition to the team. Fans and experts alike are excited to see how he will fit into Real Madrid's lineup and contribute to their success in both domestic and European competitions.

Grand unveiling event at Real Madrid

The unveiling event promises to be nothing short of grand. A long catwalk will be set up from the dressing room exit to the stage, lined with pyrotechnics. As Mbappe walks down the catwalk, music will play through the stadium's PA system. This dramatic entrance is expected to be witnessed by as many as 80,000 Real Madrid fans, all eager to see their new star player.

Mbappe will wear the new Real Madrid kit for the 2024-25 season, proudly displaying the No. 9 on his back. Many great players have worn this number, and Mbappe will be looking to continue that legacy. The club's supporters are hopeful that Mbappe will live up to the expectations and help Real Madrid achieve more glory in the coming seasons.

Club president Florentino Perez will be on stage to welcome Mbappe, accompanied by club legend and honorary president Jose Martinez Sanchez, affectionately known as ‘Pirri.' This combination of past and present highlights the importance of Mbappe's arrival and the bright future ahead for the club.

Currently, Mbappe is focused on his international duties with France at Euro 2024. He will next be seen in action on Friday in a high-stakes quarter-final match against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal. Despite the excitement surrounding his move to Real Madrid, Mbappe remains committed to helping his national team succeed in the tournament. His performance in the Euros has been closely watched, and he hopes to lead France to victory before joining his new club.

Real Madrid's upcoming unveiling of Kylian Mbappe is set to be a historic moment for the club and its fans. The grand ceremony at Santiago Bernabeu will mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both Mbappe and Real Madrid. As the French star prepares to join one of the biggest clubs in the world, the footballing world will be watching closely. Fans are eager to see how Mbappe will contribute to the team's future successes and continue the legacy of great players at Real Madrid.