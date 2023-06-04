Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao meet in the La Liga! Catch the La Liga odds series here, featuring our Real Madrid-Athletic Bilbao prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Real Madrid (24-5-8) will be aiming to remain in second place once this La Liga season comes to a close. With two wins at bay, the Vikings will bank on their momentum as they play in the Bernabeu for the last time this campaign.

Athletic Bilbao (14-8-15) ranks seventh in Spain’s top flight. As the current occupants of the last spot to a European campaign next season, Athletic hopes to get three points to ensure a ticket to the Conference League.

Here are the Real Madrid-Athletic Bilbao soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Real Madrid-Athletic Bilbao Odds

Real Madrid: -165

Athletic Club Bilbao: +370

Draw: +310

Over 2.5 Goals: -194

Under 2.5 Goals: +156

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao

TV: ESPN Deportes

Stream: ESPN+, Bet365

Time: 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT

Why Real Madrid Can Beat Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid is currently on a groove and will ensure a top-two finish this season. They are extremely grateful for the two 2-1 wins over Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla, which came after a 1-0 loss to Valencia. Real Madrid is on pace to finish 11 points behind first-placers FC Barcelona.

Los Blancos have been streaky in the past 10 games, getting just six wins while suffering surprise losses to Villarreal, Girona, Real Sociedad, and Valencia. They hope to secure the league double against the visitors, whom they defeated 13 times and drew on four occasions in the last 20 matchups. Their first face-off this year ended in a 0-2 away victory for the Vikings.

Real Madrid has been suffering from injury depletion for most of the season. In this match, there are no reported missing players to the squad.

Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, and Karim Benzema are primed to lead the Meringues’ attack. Dani Ceballos, Toni Kroos, and Eduardo Camavinga are expected to suit up in the midfield. Real Madrid has smashed 74 goals in 37 matches this season, and with a 12% conversion rate and 61.1% ball possession, they might be able to keep this number up.

The Los Blancos will likely begin the game with a 4-3-3 system. Thibaut Courtois gets the nod as starting goalkeeper, along with defenders Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, and Nacho Fernandez. Madrid has kept 13 clean sheets and is expected to keep up with their averages of 14.1 tackles, 7.8 interceptions, and 11.2 clearances.

Why Athletic Bilbao Can Beat Real Madrid

Ernesto Valverde’s side has been mediocre in this La Liga campaign. Although they enjoy a safe top-half placement at seventh at the moment, they will need to get a win here for a guaranteed ticket to the Europa Conference League. Bilbao has a 14-8-15 overall record, with a 6-5-7 road tally.

Athletic Bilbao is hoping to end the season with the maximum points taken. Athletic Club is now on a run of two winless games and has just secured one win and one draw in the past seven games. Bilbao got a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo and a 1-1 draw versus Mallorca. Athletic Club has suffered losses against Sevilla, Real Betis, Villarreal, Osasuna, and Elche in those games.

The Lions are eager to represent Spain in European competitions next term, and they are likely to go all guns blazing against Los Blancos. Athletic Club Bilbao’s offense might need some improvements in this matchup. Although they retain the ball possession 52.0% of the time, they might need to work on increasing their total shot numbers (14.4), shots on target (4.4), and corner kicks per game (6.8).

Iñaki Williams leads the club with 10 goals while Oscar de Marcos tops the squad with six assists. Oihan Sancet has nine goals while Nico Williams has 10 goal involvements. Gorka Furuzeta, Mikel Vesga, Alex Berenguer, and Raul Garcia are also top-quality midfielders for the team.

Jon Morcillo, Yeray Alvarez, and Dani Garcia are out in this game, while Inigo Martinez has a doubtful status.

De Marcos, Aitor Paredes, Daniel Vivian, and Yuri Berchiche will need to be extra motivated in working Athletic’s back-line defense. Athletic will also need to lessen the 13.5 fouls it commits per game, as well as the 144.2 possessions it loses per match.

Final Real Madrid-Athletic Bilbao Prediction & Pick

Real Madrid will ensure that the Bernabeu is their fortress. Bilbao would be lucky to squeak at least one goal in this match, but the Los Blancos will guarantee their second-place finish in this edition of the La Liga Santander.

Final Real Madrid-Athletic Bilbao Prediction & Pick: Real Madrid (-165), Over 2.5 goals (-194)