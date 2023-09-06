Former Spain women's head coach, Jorge Vilda, has voiced his frustration after being sacked from his position just two weeks after leading Spain to victory in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has appointed Montse Tome as the new head coach as part of a series of major changes initiated by the RFEF following the Luis Rubiales kissing scandal.

Despite his success on the field, Vilda faced controversy during his tenure, with several players threatening to quit the squad before the Women's World Cup if he was not removed from his position.

In an interview with Cadena SER, Vilda accepted criticism on sporting matters but considered his dismissal “unfair” on a personal level. He emphasized his commitment and clear conscience after working diligently as part of the team.

Vilda also faced criticism for applauding Rubiales during a defiant speech where the RFEF president announced his intention to renew Vilda's contract and increase his salary. Vilda explained that he thought there would be a resignation at the assembly and that he applauded Rubiales' valuation of his work and management of women's football.

However, Vilda made it clear that he would never applaud anything sexist, and the circumstances surrounding his dismissal were difficult for him to understand.

The sacking of Jorge Vilda and other developments within the RFEF highlight the complex and challenging nature of managing women's football at the highest level. Despite the team's triumph on the field, off-field controversies and structural changes have led to significant shifts in the coaching staff.

The fallout from the Luis Rubiales scandal and the subsequent changes underscore the need for organizations to address controversies effectively while maintaining a focus on developing women's football in a positive and supportive environment.